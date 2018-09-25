English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raking Up Rafale, Rahul Gandhi Makes a ‘Promise’ to Families of IAF Martyrs, HAL Workers
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers in an apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he understands the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.
Gandhi addressed them all on Twitter in his apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.
"To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from you," he said on Twitter.
Gandhi has been attacking the government on the Rafale deal, accusing the Modi government and the prime minister of putting money into the pockets of his "crony" friends.
On Monday, he said the country's "chowkidar" Modi snatched money away from the poor and handed it over to industrialist Anil Ambani. Gandhi also asked the prime minister for answers on several issues relating to the Rafale jet fighter deal.
"The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of (Anil) Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in the Jais area of his Lok Sabha constituency.
"HAL which has been in the business for 70 years, makes aircraft...while Anil Ambani had not made an aircraft in his life and also has an outstanding bank loan of Rs 45,000 crore," he said.
Gandhi addressed them all on Twitter in his apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.
"To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from you," he said on Twitter.
To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from you. pic.twitter.com/gNFgnaYn4W— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2018
Gandhi has been attacking the government on the Rafale deal, accusing the Modi government and the prime minister of putting money into the pockets of his "crony" friends.
On Monday, he said the country's "chowkidar" Modi snatched money away from the poor and handed it over to industrialist Anil Ambani. Gandhi also asked the prime minister for answers on several issues relating to the Rafale jet fighter deal.
"The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of (Anil) Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in the Jais area of his Lok Sabha constituency.
"HAL which has been in the business for 70 years, makes aircraft...while Anil Ambani had not made an aircraft in his life and also has an outstanding bank loan of Rs 45,000 crore," he said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- ‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...