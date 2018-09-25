GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raking Up Rafale, Rahul Gandhi Makes a ‘Promise’ to Families of IAF Martyrs, HAL Workers

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers in an apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 11:39 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he understands the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

Gandhi addressed them all on Twitter in his apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from you," he said on Twitter.



Gandhi has been attacking the government on the Rafale deal, accusing the Modi government and the prime minister of putting money into the pockets of his "crony" friends.

On Monday, he said the country's "chowkidar" Modi snatched money away from the poor and handed it over to industrialist Anil Ambani. Gandhi also asked the prime minister for answers on several issues relating to the Rafale jet fighter deal.

"The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of (Anil) Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in the Jais area of his Lok Sabha constituency.

"HAL which has been in the business for 70 years, makes aircraft...while Anil Ambani had not made an aircraft in his life and also has an outstanding bank loan of Rs 45,000 crore," he said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
