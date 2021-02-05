Raksha Ramaiah Elected Karnataka Youth Congress President After Nalapad Disqualified Over Criminal Case

Raksha Ramaiah has been elected the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee despite coming second as Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who won the election, was disqualified.

The results of the Karnataka Youth Congress presidential elections were announced on Thursday.

Mohammed Nalapad, the son of MLA NA Haris, was disqualified by the Foundation for Advanced Management of Election, an NGO that oversaw the elections as a poll panel for Congress. While Nalapad secured 64,203 votes, he was disqualified on grounds of having a criminal case against him.

In February 2018, Nalapad was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a Bengaluru pub. The same year in June, he was granted conditional bail. He has also been chargesheeted in the case. Nalapad is also the Bengaluru unit IYC president.

"For his involvement in the case, party was unsure of him contesting while FAME decision on this was pending. But he wanted to contest anyway and party gave him a conditional approval to file nomination that the decision of FAME would be final. By the time results were out, he was disqualified. So we went by that," said a source in the Congress party.

Raksha Ramiah, who came second, won 57271 votes. Ramaiah is the son of former minister MR Seetharam. The elections were held on January 12 to the post that fell vacant in March 2020.