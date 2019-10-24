Ralegaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राळेगांव): Ashok Ramaji Wooike Uike of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

77. Ralegaon (राळेगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,83,335 eligible electors, of which 1,45,296 were male, 1,38,038 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ralegaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SRP -- -- Namdeo Sheshrao Atram IND -- -- Madhusudan Bapurao Kove BMKP -- -- Sachin Vinayak Kinnake BSP -- -- Shailesh Bhaskar Kisan Gadekar INC -- -- Vasant Chindhuji Purke LEADING IND -- -- Uttam Somaji Mankar IND -- -- Madhukar Bhimrao Ghasalkar VBA -- -- Kohale Madhav Zingraji IND -- -- Digambar Bhawrao Meshram BJP -- -- Ashok Ramaji Wooike Uike PJP -- -- Gulab Janba Pandhare BLRP -- -- Homdeo Haribhau Kanake BVA -- -- Kavita Shankar Kanake NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,688 eligible electors, of which 1,40,218 were male, 1,29,468 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,260.

Ralegaon has an elector sex ratio of 950.05.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pro Dr Ashok Ramaji Wooike of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 38750 votes which was 21.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prof Vasant Chindhuji Purke of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 40418 votes which was 25.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.41% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 77. Ralegaon Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.54%, while it was 64.96 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 350 polling stations in 77. Ralegaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 341.

Extent: 77. Ralegaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Babulgaon Tehsil, Kalamb Tehsil, Ralegaon Tehsil, Kelapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Runza.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ralegaon is: 20.3772 78.4095.

