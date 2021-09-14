Rally of TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Fails to Get Permit For Two Consecutive Days In Tripura

In the recent development of the ongoing tussle between TMC and BJP, the state administration of Tripura has denied permission to TMC rally for September 15.

The reason that was stated in the police letter was that another political party also has a rally that day, so apprehending clash they are not allowing another rally to be held. TMC immediately changed its plan and rescheduled its rally for 16th September.

Permission was sought for 16th September. Within hours of that Police denied permission for 16th September also. This time they said that 17 is Viswakarma Puja so permission cannot be given.

TMC said they are going to take up this matter. Abhishek Banerjee himself tweeted saying

BJP is SCARED TO DEATH and @BjpBiplab is using all his might & resources to prevent me from entering Tripura. Keep trying but you CANNOT stop me. Your fear of @AITCofficial shows that your days in governance are numbered. Truth be told, YEH DARR HUMEIN ACHHA LAGA!

As per sources, Abhishek Banerjee is firm in his decision to hold a rally in Tripura. Susmita Dev is camping in Tripura for more than 10 days now and this was the first big event that was organized by TMC.

Subal Bhowmick TMC leader of Tripura says “ They have given instruction to Police to harass us, how can they deny permission for two consecutive days. Democracy is not there Tripura needs change .”

Meanwhile, the BJP has stressed that they don’t have any intention to stop TMC.

For the last 2 months, the tussle between BJP and TMC has become an everyday affair. TMC plans to project this denial of permission everywhere in other states too. Since Khela Hobe divash permission too was denied in UP and Gujrat , they plan to do a Nationwide projection of this.

2023 still has time but the war between BJP and TMC has increased the political temperature of Tripura.

