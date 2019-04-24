English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram-engraved Silver Brick Among Pragya Thakur's Rs 4.4 Lakh Assets Earned Through 'Bhiksha'
Her jewellery includes a gold chain worth Rs 48,000, a gold locket worth the same amount, a gold ring worth Rs 16,000, a silver ‘kamandal' worth Rs 81,000 besides a silver plate and four silver glasses.
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during a roadshow at an event in Surat. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, submitted her nomination on Tuesday.
According to her affidavit, Thakur has total assets worth Rs 4,44,224, including Rs 90,000 in cash and Rs 99,824 deposited in two bank accounts in Bhopal. As per the affidavit, she doesn't have shares in any company, nor does she own any car or land.
Her jewellery includes a gold chain worth Rs 48,000, a gold locket worth the same amount, a gold ring worth Rs 16,000, a silver ‘kamandal' worth Rs 81,000 besides a silver plate and four silver glasses.
Thakur also declared that she owned a silver-coated brick that has Ram engraved on it. In her affidavit, Thakur has mentioned public donations (‘bhiksha') as her source of income.
Thakur also declared that three criminal cases were registered against her by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. As per the affidavit, she has been booked on charges of alleged murder, alleged attempt to murder and alleged act of terrorism.
Her criminal records include an FIR (No. 130/2008) against her filed at the Azad Nagar police station in Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra.
Thakur is accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which 7 people were killed. She is presently out on bail.
In Bhopal, she is contesting against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
