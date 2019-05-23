Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ram Gopal Varma Hails Jagan Mohan Reddy on Victory in Andhra Pradesh

A known critic of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Ram Gopal Varma also alleged 'lies' and 'corruption' were the reasons for the 'death' of the ruling party in the state.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma Hails Jagan Mohan Reddy on Victory in Andhra Pradesh
Image courtesy: Ram Gopal Varma/ Twitter
Amaravati: Noted film director Ram Gopal Varma Thursday congratulated YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his party's victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

A known critic of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, he also alleged "lies" and "corruption" were the reasons for the "death" of the ruling party in the state.

"Name: TDP; Born : 29th March 1982; Died : 23rd May 2019; Causes of death : Lies , Back Stabbings , Corruption , Incompetence, Y S Jagan and Nara Lokesh," Varma said in another tweet.

Varma, whose biopic 'Lakshmi's NTR' was stopped from release by the Election Commission citing model code of conduct, also credited Jagan for TDP's defeat.

"Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and heart-felt condolences to @ncbn," Varma tweeted. According to Election Commission trends, bigwigs of the Telugu Desam, including several ministers, are trailing in
a majority of the 175 assembly constituencies.

Varma's film, the EC said, is publicised as a biopic of late N T Rama Rao, which purported to depict N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in a manner allegedly diminishing the electoral prospect of his party.

On April 28, the film-maker was barred entry into Vijayawada to promote the movie. He was detained by the city police and sent back to Hyderabad without assigning any reason.

"Sir @ncbn after 40 years of political career and 3 times chief minister, if u are scared of just a film called #LakshmisNTR, now it's proven that u are really Lokesh Pappu's Father," he had tweeted.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

