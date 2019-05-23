English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Gopal Varma Hails Jagan Mohan Reddy on Victory in Andhra Pradesh
A known critic of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Ram Gopal Varma also alleged 'lies' and 'corruption' were the reasons for the 'death' of the ruling party in the state.
Image courtesy: Ram Gopal Varma/ Twitter
Amaravati: Noted film director Ram Gopal Varma Thursday congratulated YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his party's victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
A known critic of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, he also alleged "lies" and "corruption" were the reasons for the "death" of the ruling party in the state.
"Name: TDP; Born : 29th March 1982; Died : 23rd May 2019; Causes of death : Lies , Back Stabbings , Corruption , Incompetence, Y S Jagan and Nara Lokesh," Varma said in another tweet.
Varma, whose biopic 'Lakshmi's NTR' was stopped from release by the Election Commission citing model code of conduct, also credited Jagan for TDP's defeat.
"Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and heart-felt condolences to @ncbn," Varma tweeted. According to Election Commission trends, bigwigs of the Telugu Desam, including several ministers, are trailing in
a majority of the 175 assembly constituencies.
Varma's film, the EC said, is publicised as a biopic of late N T Rama Rao, which purported to depict N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in a manner allegedly diminishing the electoral prospect of his party.
On April 28, the film-maker was barred entry into Vijayawada to promote the movie. He was detained by the city police and sent back to Hyderabad without assigning any reason.
"Sir @ncbn after 40 years of political career and 3 times chief minister, if u are scared of just a film called #LakshmisNTR, now it's proven that u are really Lokesh Pappu's Father," he had tweeted.
