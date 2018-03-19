English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Jethmalani Calls for Mamata Banerjee-Led Third Front to 'Oust' BJP
Renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the NDA government over their policy on black money. He also said the NDA government has no right to stay in power.
File photo of Ram Jethmalani/Reuters
Indore: Renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday called for the formation of a third front led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in the next Lok Sabha elections.
Both Congress and BJP governments have been deliberately apathetic to the recovery of black money stashed in "Germany and other countries", Jethmalani said.
"They have committed a joint crime of cheating people. Therefore, a third front of honest leaders is needed," the former Union Law Minister said.
"I want Mamata Banerjee to lead the third front to oust prime minister Narendra Modi in the next general elections. Mamata has the ability to be the prime minister," said Jethmalani, a one-time Modi supporter who later became the prime minister's bitter critic.
The senior lawyer also criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the NDA government over their policy on black money. The NDA government has no right to stay in power, he said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
