Ram Kripal Yadav Likely to Win Pataliputra, Say News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav may emerge as the winner from the seat of Pataliputra in the state of Bihar. Yadav is the sitting MP from the constituency.As per the exit polls, other contestants — BSP’s Mohammad Kalimullah and RJD’s Misha Bharti - may be trailing. Misha Bharti is the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.Pataliputra constituency is located in the Patna district. Until 2008, there was only one Lok Sabha seat for Patna. In the reorganisation effected that year, the city was awarded two seats, named Pataliputra - after the city's ancient name - and Patna Sahib. In this election, Pataliputra went on polls in the last phase.Earlier in 2014, BJP won this seat with a margin of 40,322 votes when the BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav defeated RJD’s Misha Bharti in a close fight. Yadav got a vote share of 39.2 per cent while Bharti got 35.0 per cent of the votes.In the 2009 election, Lalu Prasad Yadav lost to JDU’s Ranjan Prasad Yadav by just 23,541 votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.