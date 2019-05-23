English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ram Madhav Says Mandate Against Opposition's Selfish Politics, Credits PM Modi For BJP's Victory
Ram Madhav said that the agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election.
File photo of Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: As BJP is leading across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for party's performance in the polls and said the mandate was against the opposition's selfish politics.
"It's a clear mandate for Modiji and his policies. It's a mandate by the people for his leadership and his performance. The agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election," Madhav told reporters here.
He slammed the opposition parties, saying the mandate given by the people was against the mandate sought by opposition for their "selfish and family" politics.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"It's a clear mandate for Modiji and his policies. It's a mandate by the people for his leadership and his performance. The agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election," Madhav told reporters here.
He slammed the opposition parties, saying the mandate given by the people was against the mandate sought by opposition for their "selfish and family" politics.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results