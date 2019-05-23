Take the pledge to vote

Ram Madhav Says Mandate Against Opposition's Selfish Politics, Credits PM Modi For BJP's Victory

Ram Madhav said that the agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election.

IANS

May 23, 2019
Ram Madhav Says Mandate Against Opposition's Selfish Politics, Credits PM Modi For BJP's Victory
File photo of Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: As BJP is leading across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for party's performance in the polls and said the mandate was against the opposition's selfish politics.

"It's a clear mandate for Modiji and his policies. It's a mandate by the people for his leadership and his performance. The agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election," Madhav told reporters here.

He slammed the opposition parties, saying the mandate given by the people was against the mandate sought by opposition for their "selfish and family" politics.​

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
