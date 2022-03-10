Ram Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ram Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai (SP), Ram Kishor (BSP), Sharad Kumar Awasthi (BJP), Gyanesh Shukla (INC), Arun Kumar (AIMIM), Usha Dwivedi (BDGP), Dharamveer Singh (AAP), Virendra Kumar Patel (ASPKR), Subhash Chandra (SHS), Neeraj Sharma (IND), Ram Dayal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.23%, which is 0.84% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sharad Kumar Awasthi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ram Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.267 Ram Nagar (राम नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Ram Nagar is part of Barabanki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,79,863 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,728 were male and 1,78,120 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ram Nagar in 2019 was: 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,738 eligible electors, of which 1,76,605 were male,1,49,578 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,099 eligible electors, of which 1,64,437 were male, 1,32,662 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ram Nagar in 2017 was 125. In 2012, there were 93 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sharad Kumar Awasthi of BJP won in this seat defeating Arvinda Kumar Singh ‘Gope’ of SP by a margin of 22,727 which was 10.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arvind Kumar Singh ‘Gop’ of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Amresh Kumar of BSP by a margin of 32,224 votes which was 15.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 267 Ram Nagar Assembly segment of the 53. Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. Upendra Singh Rawat of BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat defeating Ram Sagar Rawat of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ram Nagar are: Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai (SP), Ram Kishor (BSP), Sharad Kumar Awasthi (BJP), Gyanesh Shukla (INC), Arun Kumar (AIMIM), Usha Dwivedi (BDGP), Dharamveer Singh (AAP), Virendra Kumar Patel (ASPKR), Subhash Chandra (SHS), Neeraj Sharma (IND), Ram Dayal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.39%, while it was 67.93% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ram Nagar went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.267 Ram Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 353. In 2012, there were 328 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.267 Ram Nagar comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Ram Nagar Tehsil; KC 1 Sirauligauspur of 3 Sirauligauspur Tehsil; Panchayats 73 Daulatpur, 74 Ballopur, 75 Piparee and 78 Jiganee of 1 Mohammadpur KC of 4 Fatehpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ram Nagar constituency, which are: Sevata, Kursi, Zaidpur, Dariyabad, Kaiserganj, Colonelganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ram Nagar is approximately 655 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ram Nagar is: 27°03’56.5"N 81°25’12.4"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.