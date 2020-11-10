Ram Narayan Mandal (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

The Banka assembly constituency is currently held by BJP MLA Ram Narayan Mandal who defeated Zafrul Hoda of RJD in 2015. Mandal is currently Minister of Revenue & Land Reforms in Bihar cabinet. He was elected MLA for the first time in 1990. He won the Banka assembly seat for the 5th time in 2015.

Ram Narayan Mandal is a BJP candidate from Banka constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculture. Ram Narayan Mandal's educational qualifications are: Literate and is 67 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.7 crore which includes Rs 1.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs 60 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 29.4 lakh of which Rs 25.4 lakh is self income. Ram Narayan Mandal's has total liabilities of Rs 2.5 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Banka are: Dr Nikki Hembrom (BJP), Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD), Anjela Hansda (JMM), Etwari Tudu (AKP), Roj Meri Kisku (JAPL)

