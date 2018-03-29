Ram Navami Violence: Bengal Govt Stalls Governor Tripathi’s Durgapur Visit Citing Security Reasons

West Bengal government has stalled Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s request to visit trouble torn Burdwan district to see senior police officer Arindam Dutta Chowdhury who was injured during the Ram Navami clashes in Asansol's Ranigunj area.On March 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury was critically injured when a crude bomb went off close to him, following a clash between two groups.Chowdhury sustained severe injuries on his right elbow and palm. During the incident, several shops and houses were set on fire and many police vehicles were damaged.Concerned over the situation, Governor Tripathi informed the state government that he wanted to see the IPS officers admitted at Durgapur hospital.However, the state government requested him not to visit the place as it will be difficult for them to provide adequate security as most of the forces are already deployed to maintain law and order situation.