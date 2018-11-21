Ram Temple Is a Matter of Elections, Else It Would Have Been Resolved Long Back: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has sparked a controversy saying that the Ram Temple issue is not about faith, instead it is about elections. Had it been about temple or faith, the matter would have been resolved long ago, said Khan adding that he will abide by the law and accept the Supreme Court’s verdict as and when it comes.“I don’t have any issue with the construction of a Ram Mandir provided it is not built over Muslims’ blood. We will abide by the law and accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court delivers,” the Rampur MLA told News18.Earlier, on November 4, Khan said Lord Ram's statue should be taller than the recently inaugurated 182-metre Sardar Vallabhai Patel's statue in Gujarat. This was in response to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's proposed plan to construct a 152-metre tall Ram statue in the state.Speaking to reporters on Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari’s statement of supporting an ordinance to construct the temple, Khan said, “I think he also said that he will abide by law and will accept it if the government brings in any legislation. But no law can be made till the matter is in the Supreme Court. This is not the matter of temple or Ram Chandra Ji, had it been so, it would have been resolved long back. The matter is about elections, and now elections will decide what Ram Ji wants. I am sure Ram Ji wants humanity to reign or Ram Rajya, and not a reign of murderers.”A chorus has been building in the BJP to bring in an ordinance for the construction of a Ram temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had made the plea in his Dussehra speech when he urged the BJP government to bring in a special law for the construction of the Ram temple.The BJP leaders and Sangh outfits have voiced their frustration with the judicial process “getting delayed”.Citing "other priorities" the Supreme Court in October said an appropriate bench will decide the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases in January.