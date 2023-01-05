Ram Temple Will be Ready in Ayodhya by January 1, 2024, Amit Shah’s Big Announcement in Tripura

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, next year, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a big announcement.

Addressing a public rally in Tripura, where assembly elections are due early this year, Shah said, “Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts…After the SC verdict came, Modi ji began the construction of the temple…Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January, 2024.”

#WATCH | Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts…After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple…Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024: Union Home minister Amit Shah in Tripura pic.twitter.com/d7lZ8eegwS— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Shah arrived in Agartala on Wednesday night to flag off two rath yatras in the northeastern state.

A Supreme Court verdict of November 9, 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in October last year offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi site and also inspected the Ram temple construction site during his visit to the city to launch the grand Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of the Sarayu river.

Details of temple construction

In September last year, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said the plinth, which is 6.5m or 21 feet high, has been completed. For the plinth, approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks of size 5ft X 2.5ft X 3ft have been used by the interlocking arrangement. Each granite stones weighs nearly three tons. The entire plinth area is around 3,500 square feet, and this will form the base of the temple.

The temple’s superstructure is being constructed using the Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur of the Bharatpur district. Around 4.75 lakh cubic feet of this sandstone will be used in the entire construction. For the temple’s Garbha Griha, flooring, railing, door frames and arches, the white Makrana Marble stone, also from Rajasthan will be used.

