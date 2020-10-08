Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Dies at 74 Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery | LIVE

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.
Deeply anguished by the demise of Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath. He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised. His death is a personal loss to me as I have had a long and enriching association with him full of many pleasant memories that I deeply cherish. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Kapil Sibal condoles Paswan's demise:
Sorry to learn of the passing away of a valued colleague and friend Ram Vilas Paswan . My heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the family . May his soul rest in peace .— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 8, 2020
Top Leaders Condole Demise | The demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan came as a shock to leaders across political circle. The veteran LJP leader passed away at 74 in Delhi's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tweeted condolences for the minister. Leaders from all quarters paid their tributes to the late leader.
Paswanji Passed away When Chirag Needed Him Most: Tejashwi Yadav | "Today, Chirag Paswan needed Ram Vilas Paswan ji the most when he passed away. Our deep condolences to his family. We are standing with them. I started my political career with Paswan ji, did many election campaigns as RJD and LJP were in alliance in 2010," says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the Ram Vilas Paswan's death:
सदैव गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले हम सबके प्रिय राम विलास पासवान जी के निधन से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। उन्होंने अपने राजनीतिक जीवन में हमेशा राष्ट्रहित और जनकल्याण को सर्वोपरि रखा। उनके स्वर्गवास से भारतीय राजनीति में एक शून्य उत्पन्न हो गया है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020
Paswan Had Backed Son's Decision on LJP's Alliances in Bihar Polls | Along with news of his personal health, Ram Vilas Paswan had backed his son to take the call on LJP’s alliances for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan had said.
Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the demise of union minister Sri Ram Vilas Paswan. The CM recalled that Ram Vilas Paswan stood by the Telangana Separate state hood movement. The CM said that Ram Vilas Paswan is remembered as a Political leader and social reformer in the Indian History. The CM conveyed his condolences to the family of Paswan and members of his party.
Rabri Devi condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise:
आदरणीय रामविलास पासवान जी के निधन से बहुत दुःखी हूँ। दशकों से उनके साथ पारिवारिक सम्बंध रहा।— Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) October 8, 2020
आज हमारे घर में चूल्हा नहीं जलेगा।
भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswanji. The Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) Chief with over five decades of public life has been the voice of downtrodden, the Chief Minister said and offered condolences to the bereaved family members: AP CM's condolence message.
In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized. A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters: President Ram Nath Kovind
"Ram Vilas Paswan was my mother's neighbor for years and we had a personal relationship with his family," says Priyanka Gandhi, expressing grief at the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.
रामविलास पासवान जी वर्षों से मेरी माँ के पड़ोसी रहे और उनके परिवार के साथ हमारा एक निजी रिश्ता था। उनके निधन की सूचना से बेहद दुःख हुआ है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2020
चिराग जी और परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को मेरी गहरी संवेदना। इस दुखद घड़ी में हम आपके साथ हैं।
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan:
I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020
Mayawati condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise:
केन्द्रीय मंत्री व बिहार के प्रमुख नेताओं में से एक श्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व पार्टी के लोगों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 8, 2020
The news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is sad. The poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today. My condolences to his family members: Rahul Gandhi.
रामविलास पासवान जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है। ग़रीब-दलित वर्ग ने आज अपनी एक बुलंद राजनैतिक आवाज़ खो दी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2020
उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ।
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey expresses gried after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan:
आदरणीय श्री रामबिलास पासवान केंद्रीय मंत्री भारत सरकार का निधन शोक़ाकुल करने वाला है ! उनकी आत्मा को भगवान शांति दें !— Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) October 8, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the death of cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan:
रामविलासजी के निधन से बिहार राज्य और राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में भी बड़ी रिक्तता पैदा हो गयी है। उनके साथ मेरी बहुत लम्बी और अच्छी मित्रता थी। उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शान्ति!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020
पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020
Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z