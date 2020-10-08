Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Dies at 74 Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery | LIVE

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa...

Chirag had last week tweeted: "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle."Paswan too had said earlier that he finally got admitted at a hospital after Chirag realised he was ill and insisted that he get treated. He, however, did not reveal then what the illness was. Some media reports have stated he is suffering from multiple health issues, including per-existing heart conditions. He had undergone heart related procedures earlier.“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” he wrote on Twitter.Along with news of his personal health, Paswan also backed his son to take the call on LJP’s alliances for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan said.The LJP has been threatening to walk out of the NDA in Bihar NDA to protest against Nitish Kumar's projection as the alliance's face in Bihar polls.