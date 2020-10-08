News18 Logo

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Dies at 74 Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery | LIVE

News18.com | October 8, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Ram Vilas Paswan Dies at 74 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis hospital, passed away on Thursday evening. Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Miss you papa, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his the leader's demise.
Oct 8, 2020 9:56 PM (IST)

Paswan Became MLA in 1969 | Born in Khagaria in 1946, Paswan was selected as a police official but chose the calling of politics and became an MLA for the first time in 1969 on a Samyukta Socialist Party ticket.

Oct 8, 2020 9:55 PM (IST)

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted. 

Oct 8, 2020 9:54 PM (IST)

Leaders Visit Chirag Paswan at Hospital | Leaders Ramdas Athawale, Ravishankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan reached the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last and met Chirag Paswan and his family. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also spoke to Chirag Paswan.

Oct 8, 2020 9:50 PM (IST)

Deeply anguished by the demise of Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath. He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised. His death is a personal loss to me  as I have had a long and enriching association with him full of many pleasant memories that I deeply cherish. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Oct 8, 2020 9:48 PM (IST)

The country lost one of its tallest leaders who always advocated for downtrodden, poor, SCs-STs. Whether he was in government or in Opposition, he always represented the poorest of poor. I pray to God to give peace to his soul & strength to his family: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Oct 8, 2020 9:46 PM (IST)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away At 74

Oct 8, 2020 9:45 PM (IST)

Kapil Sibal condoles Paswan's demise:

Oct 8, 2020 9:40 PM (IST)

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan. He was a veteren leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP: Sharad Pawar expresses grief at the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Oct 8, 2020 9:39 PM (IST)

According to his close family members, Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at around 8.20 p.m, IANS reported. at the Fortis Hospital here where he was admitted for several days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the last several days.

Oct 8, 2020 9:37 PM (IST)

Top Leaders Condole Demise | The demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan came as a shock to leaders across political circle. The veteran LJP leader passed away at 74 in Delhi's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tweeted condolences for the minister. Leaders from all quarters paid their tributes to the late leader.

Oct 8, 2020 9:33 PM (IST)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He states that he was a tall personality of Indian politics - sharp orator, popular leader, able administrator, strong organiser with affable personality. He states that it's a personal loss to him: Bihar CMO .

Oct 8, 2020 9:33 PM (IST)

Paswanji Passed away When Chirag Needed Him Most: Tejashwi Yadav | "Today, Chirag Paswan needed Ram Vilas Paswan ji the most when he passed away. Our deep condolences to his family. We are standing with them. I started my political career with Paswan ji, did many election campaigns as RJD and LJP were in alliance in 2010," says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Oct 8, 2020 9:31 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the Ram Vilas Paswan's death:

Oct 8, 2020 9:30 PM (IST)

Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend Ram Vilas Paswan. We had been associated for many decades, in times when he stood with India’s secular and democratic order. My solidarity with the family and @iChiragPaswan in their moment of grief: Sitaram Yechury condoles Paswan's demise.

Oct 8, 2020 9:29 PM (IST)

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers," says Mamata Banerjee, condoling Paswans demise.

Oct 8, 2020 9:28 PM (IST)

Political Leaders Dial Chirag Paswan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis expressed their condolences on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan over phone call with the later minister's son Chirag Paswan.

Oct 8, 2020 9:25 PM (IST)

Paswan Had Backed Son's Decision on LJP's Alliances in Bihar Polls | Along with news of his personal health, Ram Vilas Paswan had backed his son to take the call on LJP’s alliances for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan had said.

Oct 8, 2020 9:23 PM (IST)

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the demise of union minister Sri Ram Vilas Paswan. The CM recalled that Ram Vilas Paswan stood by the Telangana Separate state hood movement.  The CM said that Ram Vilas Paswan is remembered as a Political leader and social reformer in the Indian History. The CM conveyed his condolences to the family of Paswan and members of his party.

Oct 8, 2020 9:22 PM (IST)

Rabri Devi condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise:

Oct 8, 2020 9:21 PM (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Union Minister  Ram Vilas Paswanji. The Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) Chief with over five decades of public life has been the voice of downtrodden, the Chief Minister said and offered condolences to the bereaved family members: AP CM's condolence message.

Oct 8, 2020 9:20 PM (IST)

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized. A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters: President Ram Nath Kovind

Oct 8, 2020 9:20 PM (IST)

"Ram Vilas Paswan was my mother's neighbor for years and we had a personal relationship with his family," says Priyanka Gandhi, expressing grief at the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Oct 8, 2020 9:18 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan:

Oct 8, 2020 9:17 PM (IST)

I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. I am reminded of the unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Oct 8, 2020 9:16 PM (IST)

Mayawati condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise:

Oct 8, 2020 9:15 PM (IST)

The news of untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is sad. The poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today. My condolences to his family members: Rahul Gandhi.

Oct 8, 2020 9:10 PM (IST)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey expresses gried after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan:

Oct 8, 2020 9:09 PM (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles the death of cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan:

Oct 8, 2020 9:07 PM (IST)

Tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. Your journey from a marginalised society to reach to the top of Indian democracy shall keep inspiring every Indian who is deprived. I have seen you rising as Pheonix from ashes every time. Condolences to  @iChiragPaswan and family: Abhishek Singhvi

Oct 8, 2020 9:07 PM (IST)

Passing away of Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, is an irreparable loss to the Govt, People of Bihar & the country. His persona & conviction to serve our people will be deeply missed. Condolences to the family. Om Shanti🙏🏻: G Kishen Reddy

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Dies at 74 Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery | LIVE
File photo of Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.


Chirag had last week tweeted: "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle."

Paswan too had said earlier that he finally got admitted at a hospital after Chirag realised he was ill and insisted that he get treated. He, however, did not reveal then what the illness was. Some media reports have stated he is suffering from multiple health issues, including per-existing heart conditions. He had undergone heart related procedures earlier.

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” he wrote on Twitter.

Along with news of his personal health, Paswan also backed his son to take the call on LJP’s alliances for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan said.

The LJP has been threatening to walk out of the NDA in Bihar NDA to protest against Nitish Kumar's projection as the alliance's face in Bihar polls.

