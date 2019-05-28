English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Vilas Paswan is LJP's Choice For Ministerial Berth in Modi 2.0
The LJP's parliamentary board passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting, which was attended by its six newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, the board's chairman and Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan told reporters.
File photo of Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan with his son Chirag Paswan and family members celebrating the NDA's lead in Lok Sabha elections on May 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is likely to represent his Lok Janshakti Party in the Modi government, which will be sworn in on May 30, after the party passed a resolution Tuesday, recommending his name for a ministerial berth.
The LJP's parliamentary board passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting, which was attended by its six newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, the board's chairman and Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan told reporters.
Asked about Ram Vilas Paswan's comments suggesting that his son should be inducted in the second Modi government, Chirag Paswan played it down, saying the LJP president might have said it out of "fatherly feelings".
He noted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Ram Vilas Paswan.
Chirag Paswan, who has again won from Jamui in Bihar, said he will work to strengthen his party's organisation and asserted that the NDA, which also includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), will win over 200 seats in the 243-member state assembly.
Assembly elections in Bihar are due in the latter half of 2020.
Chirag Paswan also took a swipe at former NDA members who switched over to the opposition camp, saying Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi considered themselves as leaders of their communities but could not even win a single seat.
Manjhi claimed to be a leader of mahadalits but failed miserably, he said, while also having a go at the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar.
The RJD is on the verge of a split, he claimed, responding to a question about voices of protests from within the party over the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, who has been running the show in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, who is in jail.
The LJP leader also announced that he will be his party's leader in Lok Sabha and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, the only Muslim Lok Sabha MP in the NDA, will be its deputy leader.
Ram Vilas Paswan is currently not a member of any House and may be brought to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.
The BJP had promised a Rajya sabha seat to him during seat-sharing talks with its Bihar allies.
Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.
The LJP's parliamentary board passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting, which was attended by its six newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, the board's chairman and Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan told reporters.
Asked about Ram Vilas Paswan's comments suggesting that his son should be inducted in the second Modi government, Chirag Paswan played it down, saying the LJP president might have said it out of "fatherly feelings".
He noted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Ram Vilas Paswan.
Chirag Paswan, who has again won from Jamui in Bihar, said he will work to strengthen his party's organisation and asserted that the NDA, which also includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), will win over 200 seats in the 243-member state assembly.
Assembly elections in Bihar are due in the latter half of 2020.
Chirag Paswan also took a swipe at former NDA members who switched over to the opposition camp, saying Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi considered themselves as leaders of their communities but could not even win a single seat.
Manjhi claimed to be a leader of mahadalits but failed miserably, he said, while also having a go at the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar.
The RJD is on the verge of a split, he claimed, responding to a question about voices of protests from within the party over the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, who has been running the show in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, who is in jail.
The LJP leader also announced that he will be his party's leader in Lok Sabha and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, the only Muslim Lok Sabha MP in the NDA, will be its deputy leader.
Ram Vilas Paswan is currently not a member of any House and may be brought to Rajya Sabha from Bihar.
The BJP had promised a Rajya sabha seat to him during seat-sharing talks with its Bihar allies.
Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results