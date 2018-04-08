GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ram Vilas Paswan Meets Nitish Kumar for the 5th Time in a Month, Backs NDA for 2019

Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan also announced that he will contest from Hajipur seat while his son Chirag Paswan will re-contest from Jamui seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Alok Kumar | News18.comdmalok

Updated:April 8, 2018, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ram Vilas Paswan Meets Nitish Kumar for the 5th Time in a Month, Backs NDA for 2019
File photo of Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Patna: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday declared that they wanted to strengthen the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after meeting for the fifth time in a month.

When asked about the hour-long meeting with Kumar, the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) leader said, "I came here to formally invite him for the Ambedkar Jayanti program. We both discussed how to strengthen NDA and, I can say on behalf of Nitishji as well, he too wanted to further strengthen the alliance."

On the prospects of his party in the next Lok Sabha elections the LJP leader said, "I will definitely contest from Hajipur seat and my son Chirag will re contest from Jamui seat. Details about others would be discussed in NDA meetings."

Announcing constituencies for his party assumes significance as BJP has maintained that seat sharing would be finalised in a later stage. This is also important to note that Kumar was not the part of NDA in 2014 general elections and his re-entry will change the seat sharing formula. Out of 40 LS seats in Bihar, BJP had won 21, LJP six and RLSP bagged four seats.

Paswan also defended the NDA government's criticism by opposition over SC/ST Act and accused them of spreading lies and rumours for taking political mileage. He also took a swipe at BJP MP Udit Raj for expressing concerns on atrocities against Dalits and asked what he was doing in the last four years. "Why such a drama just in election year. No government has done as much as what Narendra Modi government did for Dalits," He said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You