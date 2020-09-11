Ram Vilas Paswan Reveals He is Hospitalised, Backs Son Chirag to Take Alliance Call for Bihar Polls

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday revealed that he has been hospitalised with an illness for some time, and his son Chirag has taken complete charge of the party and any decision on the alliance in Bihar he takes will be final.

Confirming media reports of his ill health, Paswan in a series of tweets said that his health started to deteriorate some time ago during the coronavirus crisis, but he did not go to a hospital because he, as food minister, had to fulfil his responsibilities. “There was no laxity in the work. I continuously served the country as food minister and made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere,” he wrote.

Paswan said he finally got admitted at a hospital after Chirag realised he was will and insisted that he get treated. He did not reveal what the illness was. Some media reports have stated he is suffering from multiple health issues, including per-existing heart conditions. He had undergone heart related procedures earlier.

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” he wrote on Twitter.

Along with news of his personal health, Paswan also backed his son to take the call on LJP’s alliances for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. “I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan said.

The LJP has been threatening to walk out of the NDA in Bihar NDA to protest against Nitish Kumar's projection as the alliance's face in Bihar polls.

A meeting of LJP’s “parliamentary board” held recently saw many attendees expressing resentment against Kumar’s leadership. However, in the statements issued afterwards, they refrained from making public their angst against the CM whom BJP has already projected as NDA's CM face in Bihar. Another meeting of the party’s leaders is scheduled for September 15, where a decision on the alliance is likely to be taken.

The JD(U) has made it clear on Monday that it would brook no challenge to the Bihar CM and that Ram Vilas Paswan’s outfit was free to take whatever decision it wished to. “NDA will contest elections under Nitish Kumar. There should not be any confusion on that score. LJP is free to walk out if its wants to,” JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi said.