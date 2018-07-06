Ram Vilas Paswan Rules Out Talks With RJD Day After Son Chirag Hints at Possibility

When asked about a possible alliance between NDA ally LJP and Lalu Prasad’s RJD, LJP leader Chirag Paswan had told News18 that anything is possible in politics. However, a day later, Chirag’s father, LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan has clarified the party’s stand while speaking to CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil.The LJP leader has reiterated that no alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav or his son Tejashwi is on the cards and that NDA would remain intact in Bihar for the 2019 elections.Here are the excerpts:Paswan: Before 2019, no.Paswan: No talks are going on. When Lalu Prasad was admitted to the hospital recently, I thought of going to see him but Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP leader) reached there before me and the media started saying that he is going with the RJD. After that I didn’t go. The question of RJD and LJP working together before the elections is ruled out.Paswan: Chirag is new in politics. He is the chairman of the Parliamentary Board. Whatever he says holds importance for party affairs as he is the future of the party. However, when we are talking about NDA, Chirag was the one who vouched for the alliance. I also remember him telling me that he cannot work with someone like Lalu Prasad Yadav because he has corruption charges against him and that would not be good for us as a party.Paswan: I know Chirag very well and I know that he cannot say this for sure. This thing about the future, I am not so sure what was context Chirag said this in.Paswan: If Chirag has said that Lalu Prasad is corrupt then it is applicable on Tejashwi too. After Lalu, maximum corruption charges are on Tejashwi and the rest of the family. I cannot believe that he said this.Paswan: NDA of course. The alliance will remain intact and in 2019, NDA will form the government and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of India. There is no vacancy for PM’s post. No one should waste time in this election, people should rather prepare for the elections in 2024.Paswan: Nitish Kumar has been the chief minister since 2005 and he has been able to retain the position because of the work he has done. Three or four MLCs of Congress are joining the Janata Dal anyway, I don’t want to comment on those who want to join the Janata Dal.Paswan: There is no pressure group which we have formed. It is often said against me that Ram Vilas is with NDA one day and UPA the other day. But let me say this that there is no pressure group. I have said this two years ago that NDA will come back in power.Paswan: A party worker will want to contest as many seats as possible but reality stays as it is.Paswan: I am going to Chicago for a World Conference. Amit Shah has earlier discussed this with me and Chirag.