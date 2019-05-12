English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Vilas Paswan Seeks CBI Probe into Dalit Woman Rape Case in Alwar
The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Ram Vilas Paswan said.
File photo of Ram Vilas Paswan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the rape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan's Alwar and accused the Congress government in the state of hiding the crime for several days for electoral benefit. The Lok Sabha polls in the state are now over.
The Lok Janshakti Party chief said in a statement the state government is responsible for such a "condemnable" development. He alleged it did not allow a case to be filed until the election concluded in the state.
The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Paswan said.
"We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits," he said.
He also took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati over her criticism of the Rajasthan government, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.
She supports the Congress after elections everywhere, he said.
Mayawati's BSP has given support to the Congress government in the state.
The Lok Janshakti Party chief said in a statement the state government is responsible for such a "condemnable" development. He alleged it did not allow a case to be filed until the election concluded in the state.
The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Paswan said.
"We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits," he said.
He also took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati over her criticism of the Rajasthan government, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.
She supports the Congress after elections everywhere, he said.
Mayawati's BSP has given support to the Congress government in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- IPL 2019 Final | Chennai: Road To The Final
- IPL 2019 Final | In Numbers: Wafer Thin Margins Separate Two Standout Units
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Undergo Trial in Defamation Case
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results