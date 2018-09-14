English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Vilas Paswan’s Daughter, Son-in-law to Contest Against Him in 2019 Elections
File photo of Ram Vilas Paswan.
Discontent within the Paswan family has turned into a full blown revolt with his daughter Asha Devi and son in-law Anil Sadhu declaring that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his MP son Chirag Paswan.
Asha is Paswan's daughter from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi whom he divorced in 1981 before tying the knot with Reena in 1983.
Launching a scathing attack against his father in-law, Anil Sadhu accused Ram Vilas Paswan of befooling the Paswan community and ignoring his own daughter. "The person who could not do justice to his daughter is talking about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He sent Chirag to study abroad while his own daughter struggled to study at the vilalge. She is now seeking justice from the public," he said.
"Our main aim would be to ensure defeat of Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag. So, even if we don't get ticket, we will be campaigning against them at the hustings. Our target is ensuring defeat for them," Sadhu added.
When asked about any talks with Tejashwi, he accepted that the Lalu family had given them the respect which Ram Vilas Paswan could never extend but rejected any talks on distribution of ticket.
Sadhu had contested on Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) ticket from Bochhan in 2015 but lost to Independent candidate Baby Kumari. He blamed Chirag Paswan for his defeat claiming the party leadership betrayed him during the campaign and canvassed for his opponents.
