Ramachandrapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramachandrapuram (రామచంద్రాపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
42. Ramachandrapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,93,742 voters of which 96,712 are male and 97,023 are female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramachandrapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 87.11%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.16% and in 2009, 80.9% of Ramachandrapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Thota Trimurthulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 16,922 votes which was 10.57% of the total votes polled. Thota Trimurthulu polled a total of 1,60,133 (39.89%) votes.
INC's Bose Pilli won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4031 (2.84%) votes. Bose Pilli polled 1,41,850 which was 39.89% of the total votes polled.
Ramachandrapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रामचन्द्रापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రామచంద్రాపురం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Ramachandrapuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Kada Veera Venkata Ramana
BJP
--
--
Dudala Sankaranarayanamurthy
PPOI
--
--
Pichika Hemambaradhararao
PSHP
--
--
Puvvala Lakshmi
IND
--
--
Chandrasekhar Madiki
JSP
--
--
Polisetti Chandra Sekhar
TDP
--
--
Thota Trimurthulu
YSRCP
--
--
Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna
IND
--
--
Babuji Sri Guthula Jhai Sri Suryendranad
IND
--
--
Trimurtulu Bandi
IND
--
--
Bommothula Venkatasrinivasarao
IND
--
--
Yarramsetti Ramaraju
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Isukapatla Sathish Kumar
