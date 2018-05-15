GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ramanagaram Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JDS Candidate HD Kumaraswamy Wins

Live election result of 183 Ramanagaram constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ramanagaram MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:12 PM IST
Ramanagaram (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,05,031 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,011 are male, 1,02,978 female and 25 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.93 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status JD(S) H.D.Kumaraswamy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)9262653.96%H.D.Kumaraswamy
INC6999040.77%Iqbal Hussain H.A.
BJP48712.84%Leelavathi
NOTA11440.67%Nota
INCP10290.60%J.T. Prakash
IND4690.27%Surendra Ramanagara
IND3520.21%Siddamaraiah S.
IND3340.19%S. Kantaraju
IND1820.11%Shivakumar. S
IND1800.10%B.S. Kumar
IND1480.09%G.P. Shankaregowda
IND1300.08%Gulab Jan
IND1010.06%Manjunath. J
IND960.06%Bharath. N

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,398 votes (17.08%) securing 56.12% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.58%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 47,260 votes (36.97%) registering 56.09% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.55%.

Check the table below for Ramanagaram live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

