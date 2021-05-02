Ramanathapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

211. Ramanathapuram (रामनाथपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ramanathapuram is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,08,295 eligible electors, of which 1,52,693 were male, 1,55,581 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramanathapuram in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,84,405 eligible electors, of which 1,41,975 were male, 1,42,412 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,186 eligible electors, of which 1,13,389 were male, 1,12,797 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramanathapuram in 2016 was 75. In 2011, there were 86.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Manikandan.M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Jawahirullah.M.H of MAMAK by a margin of 33,222 votes which was 17.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jawahirulla of MAMAK won in this seat defeating Hasan Ali K of INC by a margin of 15,757 votes which was 9.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MAMAK had a vote share of 40.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 211. Ramanathapuram Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ramanathapuram are: Allapichai (BSP), Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam (DMK), D Kuppuramu (BJP), Amuthan (NMK), K Ilango (NTK), K P Saravanan (MNM), G Muniyasamy (AMMK), R S Wilhelm Benjamin Anand (BDPA), V Jayaprakash (MIPA), Asanali (IND), K Kurunthappan (IND), Saleem (IND), S Suresh (IND), Suryaprakash (IND), P Malaichamy (IND), Misra G (IND), N Muniyasami (IND), E Vinoth (IND), B Vijayaprakash (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.89%, while it was 71.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 211. Ramanathapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 321. In 2011 there were 274 polling stations.

EXTENT:

211. Ramanathapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu: Rameswaram Taluk Ramanathapuram Taluk (Part) Attangarai, Perungulam, Valantaravai, Kusavankudi, Rajasuriamadai, Vellamarichukatti, Achadipirambu, Kuthakottai, Vannankundu, Raghunathapuram, Kumbaram, Rettaiyurani, Nagachi, Enmanamkondan, Pirappanvalasai, Sathakonvalasai, Mandapam, Nochiyurani, Pudumadam, Karan, Periapattinam, Kalimankundu, Tiruppullani, Kalari, Uthirakosamangai, Mallal, Alangulam, Nallirukkai, Panaydiyendal, Velanur, Kulapatham, Pallamorkulam, Kanjirangudi, Keelakarai, Manikkaneri, Pullandai and Mayakulam villages. Ramanathapuram (M), Keelakarai (TP) and Mandapam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Ramanathapuram.

The total area covered by Ramanathapuram is 593 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ramanathapuram is: 9°16’32.2"N 78°47’01.7"E.

