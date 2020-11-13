Ramayana Tableaus, Record Diyas and Aarti: How Ayodhya Will Celebrate its 'Deepotsav' Festival

Ayodhya is all prepared to host a grand 'Deepotsav' festival from Friday with tableaus depicting 11 episodes of Ramayana set up from the Saket College to the Ram Katha Park.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the festival at around 3.30 pm on Friday by lighting a lamp in front of 'Ram Lalla'.

After that, Adityanath will reach the Ram Katha Park at 4 pm to symbolically 'welcome' lord Rama and goddess Sita according to Hindu tradition, followed by the 'Rajyaabhishek' of lord Rama at 5 pm.

Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will then reach the Saryu coast and perform an 'aarti', followed by the lighting of a lamp at the feet of the Rama idol.

As a part of the festival, 5 lakh and 51 thousand earthen lamps will be lit to set a world record in Ayodhya. After the program, the Chief Minister will take a night's rest at Ayodhya's Circuit House. On the morning of November 14, he will leave for Gorakhpur after a 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi.

During the Deepotsav, seven unique cultures from Gujarat to Bundelkhand will be seen together on the Saryu coast. The UP government has invited local artists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Braj and Bundelkhand to Ayodhya to showcase their talents at the festival.

The government aims to provide a platform especially to the folk artists of Bundelkhand. The Culture Department of the State Government has included the Diwari Toli of Bundelkhand in the program.