1-min read

Athawale Advises KCR, Jagan to Join NDA, Advises Andhra CM Not to Follow Footsteps of Chandrababu Naidu

Athawale suggested AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to avoid following the footsteps of his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who left the NDA coalition and became a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi led government but ended up facing a humiliating defeat.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
File photo of Ramdas Athawale being sworn-in as a Minister od State by President Ram Nath Kovind during the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale Sunday urged ruling TRS and YSR Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for development of the respective states.

The Union minister also said that both Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Reddy should join the NDA government at the Centre.

Asserting that there was no meaning to form another gatbandhan (alliance) now, he appealed to KCR to support the NDA.

Athawale also suggested that the two Telugu chief ministers should maintain cordial relations with the Centre to develop their respective states.

The RPI (A) leader also said Modi was not against the Muslim community, pointing to his address to the NDA MPs on his agenda to study the problems of minorities.
