Athawale Advises KCR, Jagan to Join NDA, Advises Andhra CM Not to Follow Footsteps of Chandrababu Naidu

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Athawale Advises KCR, Jagan to Join NDA, Advises Andhra CM Not to Follow Footsteps of Chandrababu Naidu
Athawale suggested AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to avoid following the footsteps of his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who left the NDA coalition and became a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi led government but ended up facing a humiliating defeat.
File photo of Ramdas Athawale being sworn-in as a Minister od State by President Ram Nath Kovind during the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale Sunday urged ruling TRS and YSR Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for development of the respective states.
Athawale suggested AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to avoid following the footsteps of his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who left the NDA coalition and became a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi led government but ended up facing a humiliating defeat.
The Union minister also said that both Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Reddy should join the NDA government at the Centre.
Asserting that there was no meaning to form another gatbandhan (alliance) now, he appealed to KCR to support the NDA.
Athawale also suggested that the two Telugu chief ministers should maintain cordial relations with the Centre to develop their respective states.
The RPI (A) leader also said Modi was not against the Muslim community, pointing to his address to the NDA MPs on his agenda to study the problems of minorities.
Athawale suggested AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to avoid following the footsteps of his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who left the NDA coalition and became a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi led government but ended up facing a humiliating defeat.
The Union minister also said that both Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Reddy should join the NDA government at the Centre.
Asserting that there was no meaning to form another gatbandhan (alliance) now, he appealed to KCR to support the NDA.
Athawale also suggested that the two Telugu chief ministers should maintain cordial relations with the Centre to develop their respective states.
The RPI (A) leader also said Modi was not against the Muslim community, pointing to his address to the NDA MPs on his agenda to study the problems of minorities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Here Are All The Set Top Box Choices, at New Prices
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results