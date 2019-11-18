Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ramdas Athawale Devises Formula for BJP-Sena Patch-up, Says Udhhav's Party Agreed to Think Over it

The Maharashtra impasse has been going on for over 25 days now after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state elections.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ramdas Athawale Devises Formula for BJP-Sena Patch-up, Says Udhhav's Party Agreed to Think Over it
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

New Delhi: Amid continuing BJP-Sena deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said he had talked with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut about a ‘compromise’ to end the face-off between the two parties.

Talking about his proposal of rotational chief minister to senior Sena leader, Athawle said he had suggested for a three-year term for BJP and two year term for the Shiv Sena. The union minister said Raut had then said if the BJP agrees, the Sena could think about it.

“I will discuss this with the BJP,” RPI leader Athawale said.

The Maharashtra impasse has been going on for over 25 days now after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state elections. It was expected to comfortably retain power with its ally Shiv Sena. However, the skirmishes over the post of chief minister between the allies broke out and finally the two parties ended the alliance.

The Sena approached the Congress-NCP combine for support. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena later withdrew its lone minister Arvind Sawant from the Narendra Modi government. On Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a "formality".

The Congress and the NCP have already finalised a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run a possible coalition government with the Sena, and talks on sharing of power are expected to continue. The Sena has been firm on its demand for the post of chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram