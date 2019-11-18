Ramdas Athawale Devises Formula for BJP-Sena Patch-up, Says Udhhav's Party Agreed to Think Over it

New Delhi: Amid continuing BJP-Sena deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said he had talked with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut about a ‘compromise’ to end the face-off between the two parties.

Talking about his proposal of rotational chief minister to senior Sena leader, Athawle said he had suggested for a three-year term for BJP and two year term for the Shiv Sena. The union minister said Raut had then said if the BJP agrees, the Sena could think about it.

“I will discuss this with the BJP,” RPI leader Athawale said.

The Maharashtra impasse has been going on for over 25 days now after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state elections. It was expected to comfortably retain power with its ally Shiv Sena. However, the skirmishes over the post of chief minister between the allies broke out and finally the two parties ended the alliance.

The Sena approached the Congress-NCP combine for support. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena later withdrew its lone minister Arvind Sawant from the Narendra Modi government. On Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a "formality".

The Congress and the NCP have already finalised a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run a possible coalition government with the Sena, and talks on sharing of power are expected to continue. The Sena has been firm on its demand for the post of chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.