Ramdas Athawale Wants Mayawati to Recall 'Good Times' With BJP, Asks Her to Join Modi-Shah
Ramdas Athawale also condemned BJP lawmaker Sadhna Singh's derogatory remarks on Mayawati, saying that such personal comments should not be made.
New Delhi: Recalling Mayawati's earlier poll victories with BJP's support, Union minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested that the BSP chief should join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as tie-up with SP "will not give desired electoral gains".
"Mayawati became Uttar Pradesh chief minister thrice with BJP's support. The BSP cadre knows well that the alliance with the SP will not give desired electoral gains in the Lok Sabha polls. Instead of the SP, Mayawati should again join hands with the BJP," he said on Sunday, insisting that "internal contradictions" with Akhilesh Yadav's party will not let alliance last long.
"Reports from various parts of Uttar Pradesh suggest that SP and BSP supporters were unhappy with the tie-up," he added. Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.
He also condemned BJP lawmaker Sadhna Singh's derogatory remarks on Mayawati, saying that such personal comments should not be made.
Athawale further said the RPI has requested BJP president Amit Shah to allot it three Lok Sabha seats in UP, where the BJP won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, to mobilise Dalits in support of the NDA. RPI is seen to have support among Dalits even as the BSP has a strong base within the community.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
