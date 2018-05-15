GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ramdurg Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad Wins

Live election result of 18 Ramdurg constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ramdurg MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
Ramdurg Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad Wins
Live election result of 18 Ramdurg constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ramdurg MLA.
Ramdurg (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,97,637 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,607 are male, 96,601 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.63 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Live Status BJP Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6834945.17%Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad
INC6547443.27%Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan
IND84275.57%Panchakattimath Ramesh Chandrayya
JD(S)22661.50%Javeedsab. M
NOTA17041.13%Nota
CPI(M)15161.00%Gaibu Jainekhan
INCP9250.61%Angadi Siddappa Marithammappa
IND6370.42%Mukappa Muththari
IND5990.40%Sudhir Fakirappa Siddankolla
AIMEP5670.37%Ghodake Subhashchandra Ashok
IND3240.21%Lakkannavar Maningappa Fakirappa
IND2890.19%Gadaraj Maruti Belur
IND2510.17%Bharati Sangamesh Chikkanaragund

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,984 votes (3.86%) securing 32.76% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 384 votes (0.35%) registering 45.29% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Ramdurg live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

