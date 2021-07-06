Denied BJP Ticket in 2019, Minister in Team Vajpayee: Know About Jharkhand's New Guv Ramesh Bais

Ramesh Bais, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur was on Tuesday appointed as the new governor of Jharkhand. He was currently holding the same post in Tripura. President Ram Nath Kovind’s office reshuffled governors in eight states on Tuesday amid speculation of expansion of Prime Minister’s cabinet later this week.

Bais from appointed governor of Tripura in 2019 after Modi-led BJP formed government at the Centre for the second time. According to News18 Chhattisgarh, the leader had returned from Raipur a few day ago. Sources said that he was informed about the reshuffle by the president himself during this trip.

Interestingly, none of the sitting MPs of Chhattisgarh were offered tickets during 2019 Lok Sabha elections, including five-time MP Bais.

He had been continuously winning the Raipur parliamentary constituency since 1996, but was replaced by Sunil Soni. There was a lot displeasure among his supporters. However, Bais himself was seen seeking votes for the BJP candidate, following which he was made the governor of Tripura when Modi government returned to power post polls.

Born on August 2, 1948 in Raipur, then in undivided Madhya Pradesh, Bais had pursued BSc from Bhopal. He is an agriculturist by profession.

He was elected to the Parliament for the first time in 1989 and was re-elected consecutively from 1996 to 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. He also served as Union Minister of State in the second and third regime of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, holding various portfolios such as Steel, Mines, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Information and Broadcasting and also Minister of State (Independent charge) for Mines and Environment and Forests till May 2004.

On 20 July 2019, he was appointed as 18th governor of Tripura succeeding Kaptan Singh Solanki, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh. He had been a powerful OBC leader of BJP in Chhattisgarh.

(with inputs from Vivek Trivedi in Bhopal)

