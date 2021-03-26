Ramesh Jarkiholi CD Case: Woman Files Written Complaint With Bengaluru Police Commissioner

In a new twist to the case, the woman in the CD scandal involving former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police commissioner on Friday. She submitted a two-page letter at the commissioner’s office alleging that she feared for her safety.

In the letter, the complainant described how she met with Jarkiholi and the events that transpired. The complaint said that she got in touch with Jarkiholi as she wanted to shoot a short video and hence exchanged numbers.

Once they started speaking, the woman alleged, Jarkiholi promised her a job and also said that she would have to compromise. She said that she got a video call from him while he was in Delhi and staying at the Karnataka Bhavan, when he asked her to strip in front of the camera. Snippets of this video call were leaked to the media in the CD that was released earlier in February.

The woman said that she didn’t speak out earlier as she was aware that Jarkiholi is an influential man. She alleged that the MLA asked her to settle for money and ignored her when she asked about the job. The complainant also mentioned that she and her family had received threats from Jarkiholi and that he had tried to kill them.

On March 13, the woman had released another video from an undisclosed location asking to be provided security. Jarkiholi had then filed an FIR against unknown persons claiming that the video was fake and that he was being politically targeted.

Earlier in February, a social activist named Dinesh Kalahalli had filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park police station against Jarkiholi after the videos were leaked. Within a few days that complaint was withdrawn. The Karnataka government has now constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Reacting to the latest complaint filed by the woman, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the SIT would look into the details of the case. He also promised the woman and her family police protection.