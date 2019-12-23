Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Ramgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramgarh (रामगढ़) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Ramgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramgarh (रामगढ़) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

23. Ramgarh (रामगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Ramgarh (रामगढ़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Ramgarh is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,13,021 eligible electors, of which 1,64,227 were male, 1,48,792 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Ramgarh, there are 8773 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4891 are male, 3881 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2525 voters in the 80+ age category and 5523 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Ramgarh Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Mamta Devi
JVMP
--
--
Arif Ahmad Kuraishi
CPI
--
--
Khurshid Ahmad Quraishi
BSP
--
--
Md Moin Uddin Ahmad
BJP
--
--
Rananjay Kumar @ Kuntu Babu
AJSU
--
--
Sunita Choudhary
Shiv Sena
--
--
Abhishek Kumar Sinha @ Lala
APOI
--
--
Amit Kumar
JMM(U)
--
--
Arjun Ram
BAS
--
--
Zoya Parween
HSP
--
--
Deepak Kumar Singh @ Deepak Sisodia
LJP
--
--
Md Naim
IND
--
--
Sandeep Kumar
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Heeralal Mahto
IND
--
--
Ajit Kumar @ Bablu Kushwaha
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Prasad
IND
--
--
Nageshwar Saw
IND
--
--
Nepal Vishwakarma
IND
--
--
Pradeep Kumar
IND
--
--
Farooque Ansari
IND
--
--
Binu Kumar Mahto @ Yuva Tiger
IND
--
--
Mahesh Kumar Mahto
IND
--
--
Suvo Devi
IND
--
--
Tuleshwar Kumar Paswan
JD(U)
--
--
Sudit Kumar Singh

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,85,285 eligible electors, of which 1,50,786 were male, 1,34,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,188.

Ramgarh has an elector sex ratio of 906.01.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chandra Prakash Choudhary of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 53818 votes which was 26.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 49.06% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25,475 votes which was 16.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 39.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 23. Ramgarh Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.72%, while it was 67.63% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 405 polling stations in 23. Ramgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 295.

Extent: 23. Ramgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand: Ramgarh police station (excluding Gram Panchayats , Terpa, Patratu, Koto, Palani, Haphua, Hariharpur, Gegda, Deoria, Bargama, Pali, Salge, Sanki, Jabo, Chaingara, Chikor, Lapanga, Ghutua, Barkakana and Sidhwar-Kalan) and Gola police station in Hazaribagh Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ramgarh is: 23.5536 85.6814.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ramgarh results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram