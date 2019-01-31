LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ramgarh Victory Sealed, Congress Govt Announces Unemployment Allowance From March 1

Earlier, speaking to the media in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot had said he is working on a plan to fulfil Rahul Gandhi's promise to provide for minimum income guarantee.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Soon after the Congress won the Ramgarh bypoll in Rajasthan, state chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced an unemployment allowance from March 1, stating that unemployed women will get Rs 3500, while men would get Rs 3000.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's pre-poll promise at a rally in Raipur that his party will implement minimum income guarantee for the poor if the Congress is voted to power in 2019.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot had said he is working on a plan to fulfil Rahul Gandhi's promise to provide for minimum income guarantee.

Gehlot has termed this promise by Rahul Gandhi as historic.

A Business Standard report on Thursday said The National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in India at a 45-year-high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18.

Documents reviewed by the Business Standard showed that unemployment rate was at its highest since the 1972-73 period, from when the employment data is comparable.

The report showed that the unemployment rate among the youth was at a higher level compared to previous years and “much higher compared to that in the overall population”.

The BJP government at the Centre will be presenting the interim budget on February 1.



