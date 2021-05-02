Ramnagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

217. Ramnagar (रामनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Odisha (Baleshwar District). Ramnagar is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,64,581 eligible electors, of which 1,35,171 were male, 1,29,406 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramnagar in 2021 is 957.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,40,244 eligible electors, of which 1,24,098 were male, 1,24,098 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,723 eligible electors, of which 1,05,583 were male, 98,140 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2016 was 434. In 2011, there were 292.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Akhil Giri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tapas Sinha of CPIM by a margin of 28,253 votes which was 13.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Akhil Giri of TMC won in this seat defeating Swadesh Ranjan Nayak of CPIM by a margin of 16,559 votes which was 9.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 217. Ramnagar Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ramnagar are: Akhil Giri (TMC), Sabyasachi Jana (CPIM), Swadesh Ranjan Nayak (BJP), Arati Pahari (SUCOIC), Trayee Pradhan (RTRPA)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.12%, while it was 87.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 217. Ramnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

217. Ramnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ramnagar-I and 2. CDB Ramnagar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Ramnagar is 239 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ramnagar is: 21°41’12.5"N 87°35’16.1"E.

