Ramnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ramnagar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Hem Chandra Bhatt (BSP), Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP), Shishupal Singh Rawat (AAP), Chinta Ram (UKPP), Rakesh Chauhan (UKD), Jagdish Chandra Pandey (IND), Abdul Gaffar (SP), Mahendra Singh Pal (INC), Shweta Mashiwal (IND), Sanjay Negi (IND), Mohsin Khan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.2%, which is -16.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Diwan Singh Bisht of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ramnagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.61 Ramnagar (रामनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Ramnagar is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,21,868 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,824 were male and 59,043 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramnagar in 2022 is: 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,08,910 eligible electors, of which 57,331 were male,51,579 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,668 eligible electors, of which 47,938 were male, 42,730 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2017 was 581. In 2012, there were 565 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Diwan Singh Bisht of BJP won in this seat defeating Ranjeet Rawat of INC by a margin of 8,611 which was 11.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amrita Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Diwan Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,729 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 61 Ramnagar Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.22%, while it was 71.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ramnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.61 Ramnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 132. In 2012, there were 121 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.61 Ramnagar comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: 8-Ramnagar Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Ramnagar constituency, which are: Salt, Nainital, Kaladhungi, Bajpur, Kashipur, Jaspur, Kotdwar, Lansdowne. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Ramnagar is approximately 783 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ramnagar is: 29°25’10.9"N 79°04’20.3"E.

