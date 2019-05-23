English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rampachodavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rampachodavaram (రంపచోడవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
53. Rampachodavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Rural constituency has 2,60,323 voters of which 1,24,729 are male and 1,35,584 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rampachodavaram , recorded a voter turnout of 77.82%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.23% and in 2009, 68.7% of Rampachodavaram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vantala Rajeswari of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 8,222 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled. Vantala Rajeswari polled a total of 1,14,978 (34.16%) votes.
INC's Kosuri Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10803 (11.3%) votes. Kosuri Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy polled 95,593 which was 34.16% of the total votes polled.
Rampachodavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रम्पाचोडवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రంపచోడవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Rampachodavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
TDP
--
--
Vanthala Rajeswari
CPI(M)
--
--
Rajaiah. Sunnam
YSRCP
--
--
Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi.
PPOI
--
--
Gada Parvathi
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Somala Kusala
IND
--
--
Kunjam. V. V. S. N. Dora.
IND
--
--
Kunja Srinu
BJP
--
--
Tursam Subba Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Kodi. Sujatha
IND
--
--
Komaram Purna Radha Krishna Phaneeswari.
IND
--
--
Juluva. Yethi Rajulu
IND
--
--
Parasikka Prakhash Rao
IND
--
--
Pallala. Latchi Reddy
IND
--
--
Pallala. Rajakumar Reddy
INC
--
--
Gondi Balaiah
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results