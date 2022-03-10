Rampur Karkhana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Rampur Karkhana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anand Prakash Chaurasia (CPI), Pushpa Shahi (BSP), Fasiha Manzar Ghazala Lari (SP), Shahla Ahrari (INC), Surendra Chaurasia (BJP), Indramohan (MAP), Kaushal Kishore Mani Alias Madhavji (AAP), Deenanath Kushwaha (JAP), Firoj (IND), Surendr (IND), Suresh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.8%, which is -0.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kamlesh Shukla of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.339 Rampur Karkhana (रामपुर कारखाना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Karkhana is part of Deoria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,69,564 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,187 were male and 1,73,368 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampur Karkhana in 2019 was: 884 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,61,762 eligible electors, of which 1,79,546 were male,1,48,780 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,988 eligible electors, of which 1,85,344 were male, 1,51,627 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampur Karkhana in 2017 was 300. In 2012, there were 296 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamlesh Shukla of BJP won in this seat defeating Fasiha Manzer Ghazala Lari of SP by a margin of 9,987 which was 5.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Choudhari Fasiha Bashir Alias Gajala Lari of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Girijesh Shahi Alias Guddu Shahi of IND by a margin of 7,147 votes which was 4.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 339 Rampur Karkhana Assembly segment of the 66. Deoria Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 28 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.59%, while it was 52.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rampur Karkhana went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.339 Rampur Karkhana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.339 Rampur Karkhana comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Rampur Karkhana, Panchayats 156 Dhanauti Kala, 157 Chakbandi Alia Urf Pranpur, 158 Sohanipar, 159 Langada, 160 Dhusawa, 161 Siswar, 162 Mahuee, 163 Bariyarpur, 164 Rautpar, 165 Sirsia, 167 Pagara Alias Parsia, 170 Parsia Gulali of 7 Bariyarpur KC and Rampur Karkhana Nagar Panchayat of 1 Deoria Tehsil; KC 1 Bhatni and Bhatni Nagar Panchayat of 4 Salempur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rampur Karkhana constituency, which are: Pathardeva, Deoria, Barhaj, Salempur, Bhatpar Rani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Gopalganj district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Rampur Karkhana is approximately 357 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampur Karkhana is: 26°24’46.4"N 83°52’50.9"E.

