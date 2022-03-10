Rampur Khas Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rampur Khas seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devendr Pratap (IND), Kuldeep Singh (IND), Surendra Singh (SHS), Samay Nath (MAP), Aradhana Mishra, Mona (INC), Bankelal Patel (BSP), Ajeet (AAP), Awadhesh (ADBPA), Karan Alis Karan Bahadur Singh (RRP), Ravindra Kumar (SRVBP), Durgesh Kumar (LKD), Ramraj Saroj (BJMP), Lalji (JDU), Nagesh Pratap Singh Alias Chhote Sarkar (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.08%, which is -1.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aradhana Mishra Mona of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.244 Rampur Khas (रामपुर खास) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Khas is part of Pratapgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,02,599 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,64,973 were male and 1,37,619 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampur Khas in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,59,276 eligible electors, of which 1,69,514 were male,1,46,259 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,912 eligible electors, of which 1,53,234 were male, 1,30,675 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampur Khas in 2017 was 321. In 2012, there were 217 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aradhana Mishra Mona of INC won in this seat defeating Nagesh Pratap Singh Urf Chhote Sarkar of BJP by a margin of 17,066 which was 10% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.74% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pramod Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hiramani Patel of BSP by a margin of 31,534 votes which was 20.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 244 Rampur Khas Assembly segment of the 39. Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Sangam Lal Gupta of BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat defeating Ashok Tripathi of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.06%, while it was 53.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rampur Khas went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.244 Rampur Khas Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 318. In 2012, there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.244 Rampur Khas comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Atheha, 3 Rampur, Panchayats 28 Purab Deum, 29 Naubasta, 30 Silaudhi, 31 Katehi, 32 Bhaisana of KC 2 Lachhmanpur, Panchayats 69 Alipur, 70 Arro, 71 Asrahi, 72 Dharupur, 73 Narayanpur, 74 Veer Singhpur, 75 Mada Mai, 76 Pratap Rudrapur, 77 Lalupur, 78 Bhatani, 79 Noudhiya, 80 Kama Patti, 81 Purwara and 82 Khandwa of 4 Dhingwas KC of 1 Lalganj Tehsil; Panchayats 2 Dewra, 11 Kasba Latifpur, 12 Pure Dhana Tikariya of 1 Kusuwapur KC and Panchayat78 Asogi of 4 Babaganj KC of 2 Kunda Tehsil

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rampur Khas constituency, which are: Salon, Gauriganj, Amethi, Bishwavnathganj, Babaganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rampur Khas is approximately 472 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampur Khas is: 26°00’37.8"N 81°37’11.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rampur Khas results.

