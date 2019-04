'Rampur Will Reject Anarkali': After Azam Khan, His Son Takes Sexist Jibe at Jaya Prada

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samjwadi Party leader Azam Khan, has kicked up a row after making a sexist comment on actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada. Without naming Prada, who is contesting from Rampur on BJP ticket, junior Khan said the people of Rampur would not vote for ‘Anarkali’.“Humein Ali bhi chahiye, bajrangbali bhi chahiye lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye. (We want Ali and Bajrangbali, but not Anarkali),” he said at an election rally in Rampur.Abdullah's comments come at a time when his father is already facing flak over sexist jibes at his friend-turned-foe Prada. Last week, Azam faced a 72-hour election campaign ban for making derogatory remarks against Prada.“… you got represented (by her) for 10 years. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear,” he had said at an election rally.