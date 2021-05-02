Rampurhat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

291. Rampurhat (रामपुरहाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dumka District). Rampurhat is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,464 eligible electors, of which 1,29,116 were male, 1,31,347 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampurhat in 2021 is 1017.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,606 eligible electors, of which 1,15,846 were male, 1,12,759 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,093 eligible electors, of which 98,340 were male, 91,953 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampurhat in 2016 was 348. In 2011, there were 200.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asish Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Syed Siraj Jimmi of INC by a margin of 21,199 votes which was 10.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asish Banerjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Rebati Bhattacharya of AIFB by a margin of 10,238 votes which was 6.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 291. Rampurhat Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rampurhat are: Asish Banerjee (TMC), Bipad Taran Dom (BSP), Subhasis Choudhury (Khokan) (BJP), Sanjib Barman (Gopi) (CPIM), Ibane Rasul (Angur Miya) (BMP), Forida Yasmin (Keya) (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.6%, while it was 86.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 291. Rampurhat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

291. Rampurhat constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Rampurhat-I, 2. Rampurhat (M). 3. Bharkata, Gonpur, Hinglow, Kapista, Rampur and Sekedda GPs of CDB Mohammadbazar. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Rampurhat is 419 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampurhat is: 24°08’26.5"N 87°40’09.1"E.

