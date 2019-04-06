English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Ram's 'Vanvas' Ended in 14 Years, but Amethi's Exile Will End After 15: Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani said that 'Naamdars' took the vote of Amethi for 'fruits of power', but did not think of the development there.
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Loading...
Amethi: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Congress on Saturday, saying the party had cheated the people of Amethi for 55 years.
"Ram's 'vanvas' (exile) ended in 14 years, but Amethi's vanvas is going to end after 15 years. The people of Amethi are going to bid farewell to the 'naamdar' (dynast) on May 6 (polling day).
The congress cheated the people for 55 years," Irani told newspersons on the third day of her visit here.
"Naamdars took the vote of Amethi for fruits of power, but did not think of the development here," she said.
Irani lashed out at the Congress leader for his recent comments on the BJP's top leadership.
"Only those who do not have values throw muck on others," she said, referring to Gandhi's comments on BJP patriarch L K Advani, saying the senior leader had been unceremoniously sidelined.
Lamenting that the people of Amethi lack basic amenities even after 70 years of Independence, Irani said farmers still do not get water for irrigation.
Later, she met Sant Fakkad Baba at the Kalikan Dham and sought his blessings.
Interacting with other devotees, Irani said she has adopted Amethi as her home which she will never leave and the people here have given her the honour of 'didi'.
"Ram's 'vanvas' (exile) ended in 14 years, but Amethi's vanvas is going to end after 15 years. The people of Amethi are going to bid farewell to the 'naamdar' (dynast) on May 6 (polling day).
The congress cheated the people for 55 years," Irani told newspersons on the third day of her visit here.
"Naamdars took the vote of Amethi for fruits of power, but did not think of the development here," she said.
Irani lashed out at the Congress leader for his recent comments on the BJP's top leadership.
"Only those who do not have values throw muck on others," she said, referring to Gandhi's comments on BJP patriarch L K Advani, saying the senior leader had been unceremoniously sidelined.
Lamenting that the people of Amethi lack basic amenities even after 70 years of Independence, Irani said farmers still do not get water for irrigation.
Later, she met Sant Fakkad Baba at the Kalikan Dham and sought his blessings.
Interacting with other devotees, Irani said she has adopted Amethi as her home which she will never leave and the people here have given her the honour of 'didi'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- 'Avengers Endgame' Stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth Announce Donation for Children's Hospital
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results