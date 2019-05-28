Take the pledge to vote

Ram's Work Must be Done: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Udaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Lord Ram lived in everyone, and 'Ram ka kaam' (doing Ram's work) is everyone's responsibility.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Ram's Work Must be Done: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Udaipur
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Udaipur: Ahead of Narendra Modi beginning a second term as prime minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has flagged his organisation's insistence on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying Ram's work has be carried out.

Ram's work has to be done, and Ram's work will get done, he said here, in an apparent reference to the construction of a temple at the disputed spot in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood.

He said Lord Ram lived in everyone, and Ram ka kaam" (doing Ram's work) is everyone's responsibility.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief was speaking at an event here on Monday.

Earlier, spiritual leader Morari Bapu said the country is passing through a phase where Ram's work needed to be done.

In his address, Mohan Bhagwat then asked participants to keep Morari Bapu's message in mind.

Ram ka kaam karna hai, aur Ram ka kaam hokar rahega, he added.

The RSS chief was in Udaipur from Friday to Monday to attend a "Sangh Shiksha Seva" training camp.
