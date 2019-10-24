Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Ramtek Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रामटेक): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramtek (रामटेक) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramtek (रामटेक) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
59. Ramtek (रामटेक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,443 eligible electors, of which 1,44,050 were male, 1,34,393 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 374 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,47,504 eligible electors, of which 1,31,091 were male, 1,16,413 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 374 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,37,560.
Ramtek has an elector sex ratio of 932.96.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Reddy Dwaram Mallikarjun Ramreddy of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12081 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.9% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal (Wakil) of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3361 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 32.37% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 59. Ramtek Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.09%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.7%, while it was 64.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.61%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 59. Ramtek constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 357.
Extent: 59. Ramtek constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Parseoni Tehsil, Ramtek Tehsil and Mouda Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Nimkheda.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ramtek is: 21.456 79.2532.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ramtek results.
