Ramtek Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name SHS Krupal Balaji Tumane SHS Krupal Balaji Tumane LEADING

Ramtek Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 31897 49.45% Krupal Balaji Tumane Leading INC 24780 38.42% Kishor Uttamrao Gagbhiye BSP 3019 4.68% Subhash Dharmdas Gajbhiye VBA 1577 2.45% Kiran Premkumar Rodage (Patankar) NOTA 639 0.99% Nota IND 576 0.89% Sonali Ravindra Bagade RJSP 533 0.83% Archana Chandrakumar Ukey IND 324 0.50% Sandesh Bhioram Bhalekar APOI 189 0.29% Dhiman Vinod Bhivaji Patil IND 176 0.27% Tumane Kanteshwar Khushalji IND 150 0.23% Professor Dr.Natthurao Madhavrao Lokhande IND 149 0.23% Anil Mahadeo Dhone CPI(ML)(R) 122 0.19% Com.Bandu Ramchandra Meshram IND 119 0.18% Gautam Wasnik PPI(D) 93 0.14% Dr. L.J. Khanhekar RJP 87 0.13% Chandrabhan Baliram Ramteke SUCI 68 0.11% Shailesh Sambhaji Janbandhu

9. Ramtek is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.22%. The estimated literacy level of Ramtek is 84.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krupal Balaji Tumane of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,75,791 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Wasnik Mukul Balkrishna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16,701 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.89% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ramtek was: Krupal Balaji Tumane (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,87,228 men, 7,90,024 women and 14 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ramtek is: 21.3958 79.3257Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रामटेक, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রামতেক, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रामटेक, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રામતેક, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ராம்டெக், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రాంటెక్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾಮ್ಟೆಕ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റാാതെക്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)