Ramtek Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ramtek (रामटेक) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Ramtek is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.22%. The estimated literacy level of Ramtek is 84.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krupal Balaji Tumane of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,75,791 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Wasnik Mukul Balkrishna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16,701 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.89% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ramtek was: Krupal Balaji Tumane (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,87,228 men, 7,90,024 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ramtek Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ramtek is: 21.3958 79.3257
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रामटेक, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); রামতেক, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); रामटेक, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); રામતેક, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ராம்டெக், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); రాంటెక్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ರಾಮ್ಟೆಕ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); റാാതെക്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
SHS
Krupal Balaji Tumane
LEADING
Ramtek Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
31897
49.45%
Krupal Balaji Tumane
INC
24780
38.42%
Kishor Uttamrao Gagbhiye
BSP
3019
4.68%
Subhash Dharmdas Gajbhiye
VBA
1577
2.45%
Kiran Premkumar Rodage (Patankar)
NOTA
639
0.99%
Nota
IND
576
0.89%
Sonali Ravindra Bagade
RJSP
533
0.83%
Archana Chandrakumar Ukey
IND
324
0.50%
Sandesh Bhioram Bhalekar
APOI
189
0.29%
Dhiman Vinod Bhivaji Patil
IND
176
0.27%
Tumane Kanteshwar Khushalji
IND
150
0.23%
Professor Dr.Natthurao Madhavrao Lokhande
IND
149
0.23%
Anil Mahadeo Dhone
CPI(ML)(R)
122
0.19%
Com.Bandu Ramchandra Meshram
IND
119
0.18%
Gautam Wasnik
PPI(D)
93
0.14%
Dr. L.J. Khanhekar
RJP
87
0.13%
Chandrabhan Baliram Ramteke
SUCI
68
0.11%
Shailesh Sambhaji Janbandhu
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results