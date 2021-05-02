Ranaghat Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

90. Ranaghat Dakshin (Ranaghat South) (रानाघाट दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ranaghat Dakshin is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,274 eligible electors, of which 1,45,264 were male, 1,39,009 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranaghat Dakshin in 2021 is 957.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,811 eligible electors, of which 1,32,857 were male, 1,24,950 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,418 eligible electors, of which 1,14,975 were male, 1,07,443 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranaghat Dakshin in 2016 was 948. In 2011, there were 659.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rama Biswas of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Abir Ranjan Biswas of TMC by a margin of 17,253 votes which was 7.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abir Ranjan Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Aloke Kumar Das of CPIM by a margin of 19,608 votes which was 10.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.23% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 90. Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ranaghat Dakshin are: Prasanta Biswas (BSP), Barnali Dey Roy (TMC), Mukut Mani Adhikari (BJP), Rama Biswas (CPIM), Nanigopal Mistri (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.06%, while it was 87.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 396 polling stations in 90. Ranaghat Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 303. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

90. Ranaghat Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Anishmali, Baidyapur-I, Baidyapur-II, Debagram, Majher Gram, Nokari, Raghunathpur Hijuli-I and Shyamnagar GPs of CDB Ranaghat-II 2. Anulia, Habibpur, Nawpara Masunda, Payradanga, Ramnagar-II and Tarapur GPs of CDB Ranaghat-I and 3. Cooper’s Camp (NA). It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Ranaghat Dakshin is 173 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranaghat Dakshin is: 23°08’58.2"N 88°30’15.1"E.

