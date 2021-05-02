Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

87. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim (Ranaghat North West) (राणाघाट उत्तर पशिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ranaghat Uttar Paschim is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,206 eligible electors, of which 1,33,811 were male, 1,31,385 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranaghat Uttar Paschim in 2021 is 982.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,481 eligible electors, of which 1,24,160 were male, 1,19,311 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,540 eligible electors, of which 1,08,678 were male, 1,02,862 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranaghat Uttar Paschim in 2016 was 659. In 2011, there were 461.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sankar Singha of INC won in this seat by defeating Parthasarathi Chatterjee (Babu) of TMC by a margin of 23,420 votes which was 11.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee (Babu) of TMC won in this seat defeating Bhattacharya Mina of CPIM by a margin of 27,344 votes which was 14.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 87. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ranaghat Uttar Paschim are: Amal Sarkar (BSP), Parthasarathi Chatterjee (BJP), Bijayendu Biswas (Habu) (INC), Sankar Singha (TMC), Aparna Guha (SUCOIC), Sourav Chakraborty (SPII), Alpana Bandyopadhyay (IND), Ratan Malakar (IND), Rabindra Nath Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.56%, while it was 88.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 87. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 286. In 2011 there were 256 polling stations.

EXTENT:

87. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Taherpur NA 2. Birnagar (M), 3. Ranaghat (M), 4 Ramnagar-I, Barasat, Kalinarayanpur-Paharpur and Khisma GPs of CDB Ranaghat-I 5. Arbandi-I, Arbandi-II, Fulia Township and Nabla GPs of CDB Santipur. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Ranaghat Uttar Paschim is 141 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranaghat Uttar Paschim is: 23°15’12.6"N 88°31’46.6"E.

