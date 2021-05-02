Ranaghat Uttar Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

89. Ranaghat Uttar Purba (Ranaghat North East) (राणाघाट उत्तर पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Ranaghat Uttar Purba is part of 13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 58.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,679 eligible electors, of which 1,37,790 were male, 1,25,875 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ranaghat Uttar Purba in 2021 is 914.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,38,807 eligible electors, of which 1,25,642 were male, 1,13,156 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,195 eligible electors, of which 1,05,673 were male, 95,522 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ranaghat Uttar Purba in 2016 was 1,069. In 2011, there were 679.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Samir Kumar Poddar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Babusona Sarkar of CPIM by a margin of 14,972 votes which was 7.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Samir Kumar Poddar of TMC won in this seat defeating Archana Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 31,192 votes which was 18.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 89. Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly segment of Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ranaghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ranaghat Uttar Purba are: Ashim Biswas (BJP), Sanjit Kumar Mandal (BSP), Samir Kumar Poddar (TMC), Dinesh Chandra Biswas (RSMP), Samir Kumar Biswas (BJMP), Swadhin Biswas (PVM), Apurba Lal Roy (IND), Kamal Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.18%, while it was 84.75% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 89. Ranaghat Uttar Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 278. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

89. Ranaghat Uttar Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Aranghata, Bahirgachhi, Dutta Fulia, Jugalkishore, Kamalpur and Raghunathpur Hijuli-II GPs of CDB Ranaghat-II 2. Bagula-I, Bagula-II, Mamjoan, Ramnagar Bara Chupria-I and Ramnagar Bara Chupria-II GPs of CDB Hanskhali. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Ranaghat Uttar Purba is 253 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ranaghat Uttar Purba is: 23°15’34.9"N 88°39’32.0"E.

