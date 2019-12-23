Ranchi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

63. Ranchi (रांची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Ranchi is part of 8. Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 43.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,46,765 eligible electors, of which 1,81,603 were male, 1,65,129 female and 33 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Ranchi, there are 6799 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3383 are male, 3416 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3696 voters in the 80+ age category and 3917 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,05,969 eligible electors, of which 1,64,284 were male, 1,41,678 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,53,461.

Ranchi has an elector sex ratio of 909.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 58863 votes which was 39.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,111 votes which was 23.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 63. Ranchi Assembly segment of Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. Ranchi Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sanjay Seth.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49.16%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 48.63%, while it was 32.91% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 63. Ranchi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 367.

Extent: 63. Ranchi constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Ranchi Municipality in Ranchi Kotwali police station in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ranchi is: 23.3856 85.3117.

