Rangapara Candidate List: Key Contests in Rangapara Assembly Constituency of Assam

Rangapara Assembly constituency in Tezpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Rangapara seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pallab Lochan Das of BJP won from this seat beating Bhimananda Tanti of INC by a margin of 22,991 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bhimananda Tanti of INC won from this this constituency defeating Niranjan Nath of BJP by a margin of 23,526 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Rangapara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Rangapara constituency are: Krishna Kamal Tanti of BJP, Abhijit Hazarika of CONG, Ajoy Tati of AJP