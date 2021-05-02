Rangapara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

74. Rangapara (रंगपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sonitpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Pakke-Kessang District). Rangapara is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,66,015 eligible electors, of which 83,142 were male, 82,871 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rangapara in 2021 is 997.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,36,999 eligible electors, of which 70,107 were male, 66,892 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,33,656 eligible electors, of which 68,416 were male, 65,240 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rangapara in 2016 was 318. In 2011, there were 242.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pallab Lochan Das of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bhimananda Tanti of INC by a margin of 22,991 votes which was 19.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.92% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bhimananda Tanti of INC won in this seat defeating Niranjan Nath of BJP by a margin of 23,526 votes which was 23.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 74. Rangapara Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Rangapara are: Abhijit Hazarika (INC), Krishna Kamal Tanti (BJP), Ajay Tanti (AJP), Abdul Jalil (JDU), Jitendra Kumar Sharma (VPI), Bijoy Tirkey (IND), Mathew Topno (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.77%, while it was 74.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 74. Rangapara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 190. In 2011 there were 190 polling stations.

EXTENT:

74. Rangapara constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonitpur district of Assam: Rangapara thana (excluding Charduar mouza) and Garaimari mouza in Tezpur thana in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sonitpur.

The total area covered by Rangapara is 832 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rangapara is: 26°53’05.3"N 92°45’13.3"E.

